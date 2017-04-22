New Sharon voters approve tax discount article

NEW SHARON - A special town meeting was held Saturday morning to discuss concerns raised by voters following last month's annual meeting.

After passing an article last month which changed the Town Tax Collector and Town Clerk positions from a one year to a three year term, residents voiced the desire to make the same changes to Road Commissioner and Treasurer. Part of the motivation behind the change was to offer the person in position better job security.

"A benefit to changing this position to three years would be that you wouldn't have to keep sending someone new to the trainings and classes," Road Commissioner John Pond said. "It's also pretty hard to plan ahead in a one year term."

Both articles were passed, changing the Road Commissioner and Treasurer positions to three year terms, beginning with 2018 elections.

An additional concern was raised by voters wishing to have a say on whether or not the town should offer discounts for taxes paid on time.

"We thought it was important to provide an opportunity for the townspeople to vote on the subject," Selectman Travis Pond said.

The article asked voters to weigh in on whether or not the town should authorize a three percent discount for taxes paid in full within 30 days after tax bills are dated. A separate article asked what amount, if any, should be appropriated from the surplus funds for the discount. Selectmen are recommending a total of $36,000.

Both articles were passed as written, allowing residents of New Sharon to receive the discount when taxes are paid within the first 30 days. The amount of $36,000 will be used from surplus funds to cover the discount.