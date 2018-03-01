New statewide campaign features local Public Works director

FARMINGTON - A new state-wide focus on filling municipal positions is using a younger generation of town employees to fuel interest in the career path through video, profiles and an online job bank. One of those employees is Phil Hutchins, the director of the Public Works Department.

Maine Municipal Association- which brings together nearly 500 towns and cities throughout the state- is heading up the campaign, launched earlier this month. The HoMEtown Career initiative aims to reach those who are "tired of the crowds and traffic" of big city life - urging Maine's younger population to return to their hometown to start a career.

"After living in Portland for eight years, I was ready to come back to the area. I missed the outdoor life and found myself traveling back every weekend," Hutchins said.

Hutchins is highlighted as one of the young professionals making a career out of working for the community he grew up in. Raised in Jay, Hutchins left the area for college after graduating.

"It's been an adjustment getting used to the slower pace here, but being back near my family and seeing the same faces I grew up around is great," he said. "Staying home is the one of the best deacons I ever made."

With Maine's unemployment rate at 3.5 percent, Hutchins said the campaign is hoping to create a new generation of workers.

According to statistics, the youngest of Maine's 370,000 baby boomers will be in their early seventies within the next 15 years- reaching retirement and leaving the workforce. The next wave of workers, those under the age of 19, totals only 259,000. Even if every single youth were to stay in Maine to live and work, there is still a projected gap of 111,000 workers.

Hutchins was one of eight other young town employees chosen for the campaign, which he said he committed to doing for a good reason.

"The new generation is coming soon, and I hope we'll see an economic boom that we can sustain," he said. "I hope this campaign will help."

For more information about HoMEtown Careers campaign visit www.mainehometowncareers.org.