New tree, new location for Franklin Savings Bank annual tree lighting

FARMINGTON - The annual Franklin Savings Bank Christmas Tree Lighting will take on a new look this year with a bigger tree, a Main Street location and a more convenient time, according to FSB Marketing Director Anna Lyon.

The event has typically taken place on Chester Greenwood Day but with the number of other activities taking place that day organizers decided to move it to the night before.

"There are just so many things going on Saturday, people had a hard time making them all. We thought it might be more fun, and less competition, if we have it Friday evening,” Lyon said.

The tree lighting will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, on "Chester Eve."

This year's tree will be a towering 33-foot evergreen from Gooley's Conifers Unlimited Tree Farm, a significant upgrade from the young, live tree that has been decorated in years past. Lyon said the Itty Bitty fledgling tree hasn't been doing well, despite good, consistent care. FSB had hoped the tree would some day offer a large, more environmentally friendly option, planted in the yard of the Franklin Savings Bank location on Front Street, but Lyon said she doesn't think the tree has grown at all since planting it in 2016.

The new tree was raised Tuesday afternoon by Matthew Dustin, Michael Jordan and Marshall Cassidy of the Narrow Gauge property management crew and Nate Porter and Justin Brooks of Brooks tree care. About six feet of the trunk is below ground. The tree is located at 219 Main Street between the FSB Loan Center and the historical yellow house next door.

Santa Claus will make an appearance while Mark Gentle performs Christmas carols for the gathering. Santa will be there at 5 p.m., Mark Gentle at 5:30 and the tree lighting will happen at about 6 p.m.

There will be hot chocolate, popcorn and s’mores for everyone, courtesy of Franklin Savings Bank. There is no charge for any part of the event.