New Vineyard farmer recognized as 2016 Conservation Farmer of the Year

NEW VINEYARD - With sweeping views of western gems such as Saddleback, Mt. Abram and Sugarloaf, it's no wonder how The Mountain Farm got its name. Perched on a cleared patch of its own mountainside, the one-woman operation is run by New Portland native Melissa Shea. The farm stretches across 43 acres, with another 108 acres in North Anson, including high tunnel crops, orchards, bee hives, a sugar bush and a hop yard.

"I learn something new every day," Shea said, who has just taken up basket weaving.

Unlike many farmers, who inherit the necessary skills by way of family tradition, Shea grew up with only a basic backyard exposure to gardening. The farm found her ten years ago during a visit home while living out west.

"I was in Colorado teaching avalanche rescue. When I came home for the holidays we were skiing around here and I saw this realtor sign," Shea said. "The people selling were elderly and couldn't hear anything I was saying. I just kept yelling into the phone 'I want to buy your land!'"

The work Shea put in just to secure the spot was substantial, with no-show realtors and unmotivated sellers, and was perhaps a sign of what was to come. But after crossing her t's and dotting her i's the land, and the view, were hers. Since then, Shea has cleared her own place on the mountainside, built her own house, put in roads and constructed miles of ski trails- and she's done it all with the environment in mind.

To recognize Shea's environmentally conscious ways, The Mountain Farm recently received the 2016 Conservation Farmer of the Year award by the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District. The award honors the work of a farmer who puts in the extra work to maintain environmentally friendly practices on their land. Shea follows these practices daily with numerous projects and strategies. Her business recently became certified organic and runs completely off the grid, with solar and wind powered energy, as well as a gravity fed well and drip irrigation system. Not only is The Mountain Farm off grid, Shea has also gone above and beyond to take care of her trail system and acreage by reducing soil erosion, protecting the water and keeping her forests healthy.

"She didn't have to do any of this and it's not necessarily to her benefit. But it benefits the environment and it shows that she really cares about her land and farm," Soil Conservationist for the Natural Resources Conversation Services, Jade Gianforte said.

The NRCS works in partnership with the FCSWCD to offer programs in environmentally conscious practices, many of which Shea has taken the initiative to participate in. Each year the board looks at hundreds of farms in the area and chooses one to give the award to. Shea will be presented with the award in the form of a sign for her farm this Friday at the FCSWCD's annual meeting.

Established in 2009, the relatively young farm is just getting started. Shea sells at the Rangeley Farmer's Market as well as to several local restaurants and is planning to expand her hop yard to sell to Maine breweries.

"I just decided I wanted to grow my own food and everything has basically exploded from there," Shea said.

As if the farm weren't enough of a project, Shea also owns and operates her own guiding business, leading hikers into the woods of Maine and beyond. The modern-day homesteader has scaled peaks such as Denali, Kilimanjaro and Everest, as well as the local favorites seen from her front porch. Shea has applied many of her mountaineering skills to the lifestyle she leads, as well as to the community she lives in through volunteer work with the Franklin County Search and Rescue crew.

"It's all really rewarding. But I haven't given up my day job yet. That's kind of scary," Shea said.

For more information about The Mountain Farm you can go to the Facebook page. For information about guide services check out http://mountainguideservice.com/