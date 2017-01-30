New Vineyard library is awarded books, continues to grow

NEW VINEYARD - The expansion effort at the local public library has continued to bear fruit for the community, with Molina Healthcare employees dropping off boxes of new books on Friday.

Molina Healthcare is recognizing the work of Richard and Glendalyn Hargreaves, members of the New Vineyard Library Association's board. The Hargreaves and other members of the board were responsible for securing grant funding and spearheading a fundraising campaign to expand the library building in 2014. The library moved into the new space, freeing up room for the town office and historical society. Grant funding also allowed for the construction of a new well, septic system and for the building to be made Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

While the recogniation could have gone to many people, Richard Hargreaves said Friday, The Molina Foundation chose to recognize the Hargreaves in September 2016. With that recognition as "Community Champions" came funds to purchase new books.

Librarian Karin Schott said she reviewed the local collection for holes, then selected new cooking and gardening books for adults, as well as nonfiction books for children on subjects such as geography and history.

Increasingly comfortable in its new digs, the library has begun to take on a larger role in the community in recent months. It now hosts weekly stitching parties and a preschool event on Wednesdays. A collection of snowshoeing-related events, beginning with a talk by author Doug Dunlap on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. and continuing with Jim Toner of the University of Maine at Farmington Fitness & Recreation Center discussing equipment rental through the Mainely Outdoors Program on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

The library also hosts the Cabin Fever Party on Feb. 25, the Black Fly Bash in June and the Mother's Day Tea in May. There's a Full Family Fun Day in October and Craft & Bake Sale in November. The library draws people year round as well; the small garden and memorial bench honoring Anthony Trippi draws visitors on a daily basis to enjoy their lunches there. Others use the library's computers, maintained by one of the board members.