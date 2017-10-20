New Vineyard man arrested after attempted traffic stop

NEW VINEYARD - A local man was arrested last night, after police allegedly attempted to stop his vehicle in Farmington.

Devan Heutz, 24 of New Vineyard, has been charged with failing to stop for an officer, operating with a suspended license and attaching false plates to a vehicle. He was arrested in New Vineyard after allegedly leading police on a low-speed pursuit that began with an attempted traffic stop in Farmington Wednesday evening.

According to the Farmington Police Department, Officer Kevin Lemay attempted to pull Heutz's vehicle over for having a defective exhaust and no rear plate light after 9 p.m. The vehicle, allegedly operated by Heutz, refused to stop and proceeded down Farmington Falls Road and onto Main Street, failing to stop for the red light at the intersection.

The vehicle reportedly did not exceed the speed limit, and continued northbound out of town, turning onto Route 27. Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Morgan and Sgt. Matthew Brann also began following, with Lemay turning back at the Farmington town line.

According to the FCSO, the vehicle never exceeded 66 mph on Route 27, although it continued to refuse to pull over. Eventually, the vehicle stopped at a driveway in New Vineyard. Police arrested the driver, identified as Heutz, and determined that his girlfriend and two young children were also in the vehicle.