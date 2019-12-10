New Vineyard man arrested following reported assault

NEW VINEYARD - A local man was arrested late Monday evening on a felony aggravated assault charge, after multiple calls drew law enforcement to locations in New Vineyard and New Portland.

Ronald D. Richardson, 24 of New Vineyard, was arrested on one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as misdemeanor violating conditions of release and criminal mischief following a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation into an assault that allegedly occurred late Monday evening.

At approximately 11:08 p.m. on Dec. 9, FCSO Sgt. Nathan Bean, deputies Alec Frost and Andrew Morgan and Farmington police officer Jacob Richards all responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Upon arriving, law enforcement spoke with the female complainant who told them that her father had been assaulted by her husband, who was intoxicated. She told police that the attack had become involved enough that she tried to stop her husband from assaulting her father. The husband, Richardson, had already left the residence at that point.

While at the New Vineyard location, police received another call from a residence on School Street in New Portland, reportedly regarding shots that had been fired, involving Richardson. A number of deputies went to the New Portland location and discovered that shots had not been fired; Richardson instead said that he thought he had been shot because of injuries to his head.

After conducting a number of interviews, Richardson was arrested on the felony aggravated assault charge and associated misdemeanors. He was transported to Franklin County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail pending an initial appearance.

The father of the complainant was transported to Maine General Hospital in Augusta with injuries sustained during the alleged assault.

Lt. David St. Laurent and Det. Steve Charles both assisted with the investigation.