New Vineyard man arrested on burglary charge

NEW VINEYARD - A local man was arrested Sunday, after he allegedly forced his way into a home on the Anson Valley Road and assaulted the resident.

Wilfred Daggett, 41 of New Vineyard, was charged with burglary, a Class B felony, as well as misdemeanor assault. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian McCormick responded at 8:07 a.m. to a residence on the Anson Valley Road after receiving an assault complaint.

As a result of the investigation, Daggett was arrested and taken to Franklin County Detention Center. The burglary charge was elevated to a Class B felony because Daggett "allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat after forcing his way into the home," Nichols said.