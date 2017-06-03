New Vineyard Public Library offers loons, lots of fun

NEW VINEYARD - Smiling mysteriously, Wilton author Nancy Prince reached into her bag. A dozen or so children went wide-eyed as the eerie cry rang out through the colorful reading room. Prince's hand reemerged with a small, stuffed loon.

"It is a call to other loons," Prince said. "A friendly call."

The New Vineyard Public Library held a Family Book Bonanza Thursday, drawing a number of local children to what is fast emerging as the local cultural and community center. Librarian Karin Schott and the New Vineyard Library Association board have worked hard to expand the library's physical size, catalog of material and hosted events over the past few years and months. In 2014, grant funding and a fundraising campaign enabled the library to moved into a new space, freeing up room for the town office and historical society. Grant funding also allowed for the construction of a new well, septic system and for the building to be made Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

With additional space, the library has begun to take on a larger role in the community in recent months. It hosts Pre-School Story Time on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., offering young children a chance to read books, share songs and make new friends. There are stitching parties Fridays at 10:30 a.m., offering people a chance to knit, cross stitch, crochet, quilt or just enjoy a friendly conversation in the library. On Wednesday, the library hosts a Songs and Fingerplay event for infants and toddlers at 12:30 p.m., simultaneously offering parents a chance to meet one another and build community.

Thursday's event, the Family Book Bonanza, was a good example of the library's efforts to build community. The library hosted Prince, the author of Libby's Loons, illustrated by water color artist and fellow Wilton resident Luann Wrenn, to talk about Maine's iconic waterfowl. That was followed by iPad tips and tricks for middle schoolers, then a session for parents about how to engage their students about reading. There was also a pizza party and a book giveaway by the Molina Foundation.

The New Vineyard Public Library is open Wednesday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; Thursday, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. until noon. For more information about the library of any of the events, call 652-2250.