New Vineyard town meeting Saturday at 9 a.m.

NEW VINEYARD - Moving to a July through June fiscal year calendar, the town of New Vineyard will gather on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in Smith Hall to discuss the annual budget.

The change in calendar was strongly recommended by selectmen at last year's March meeting. By making the switch, the town will align with school and state calendars, as well as allow town employee and service contracts to follow the more commonly-used time frame.

The town is looking to fill an open seat on the selectboard after accepting the resignation of Niilo Silanpaa III. The three-year term will be open to candidate nominations followed by a vote prior to the start of the meeting. Nobody has expressed interest according to town representatives.

The proposed budget will not see many changes, according to Selectman Jeff Allen.

"Should be a fairly smooth meeting," he said.

An article requesting an expansion of the Fire Department location is the only notable change, according to a Town Office representative. The department is looking into the possibility of purchasing additional land and a building on Lake Street and is seeking $30,000 to do so. Half of that fee is being requested from tax payers, while the other half would be allocated from the town's surplus account.

The property includes a well, which would benefit the department's water supply.