New Vineyard town meeting to discuss six-month budget

NEW VINEYARD - After passing an article last year that allowed the town to operate on a July to June fiscal year, residents will be considering a six-month budget Saturday, March 10 that would pay for town operations until July 1.

The change was strongly recommended by selectmen at last year's meeting. By switching to a July/June fiscal year the town will align with school and state calendars, as well as allow town employee and service contracts to follow the more commonly-used time frame.

Due to the change, Saturday's meeting will only be considering expenditures over the next six months. A new town meeting would be held on June 2, 2018, with New Vineyard holding its annual meetings in the summer moving forward.

Elections will wait for the proposed June 2 meeting, and a full, fiscal year budget will be voted on at that time.

This Saturday's warrant includes articles that would decrease the minimum building lot size from 43,560 square feet down to 40,000 square feet and that would change three lots in the Mill Pond Subdivision from resource protection to limited residential. The Board of Selectmen is recommending that both articles pass.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Smith Hall, with a by-donation pancake breakfast hosted by the 4-H club from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.