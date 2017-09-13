Newly trained canine unit demonstrates ability for Farmington selectmen

FARMINGTON - Selectmen met Tuesday evening to discuss a vehicle shuffle between the Police and Fire Departments, as well as the acceptance of a donation to the Parks and Recreation Department and to see a demonstration from the latest graduating duo of the Canine School.

A 2004 Suburban from the fire department is being sold to the police department after selectmen approval, for the sum of $7,200. The vehicle was originally purchased with funds from Homeland Security with the intent of being a communications vehicle but no longer has much use for the department. Police Chief Jack Peck said the vehicle will be a great fit for the department and will be used for various transportation needs such as going to court and trainings.

Using the money from the sale, the fire department received approval to buy a used patrol vehicle from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department for $6,200. The remaining money from the two transactions will go toward outfitting the used county vehicle.

The Parks and Recreation Department was approved to accept a donation of $1,568 designated for improvements at the Major League Baseball Field at Hippach Field. The money was raised by the University of Maine at Farmington's head of baseball Chris Bessy, who organized a golf tournament last week. Parks and Rec. Director Matt Foster said the money will relieve some of the stress of keeping up with maintenance at the field.

"When Hippach was first built it was one of the best baseball stadiums in New England. My goal is to bring it back to those high standards. We want all teams be proud to play there and we want UMF to be proud to call it home," Foster said.

Wrapping up the evening, recent Canine School graduate Officer Michael Lyman and his German Shepherd, Axel, demonstrated the results of their eight week training in the lobby of the Town Office. After placing trace amounts of heroin in one of six identical boxes, the boxes were spread throughout the room and Axel showed off his acute sense of smell by indicating which box held the drug.

A different box contained marijuana; however, Axel was able to correctly identify the box with heroin every time. Even with Officer Lyman attempting to pull Axel away from the box, the fully trained dog stuck to his mark. Axel can locate even the tiniest amounts of heroin, meth, cocaine or crack, as was proven during the demonstration when the heroin was removed from the box and the dog was still able to hit the target.