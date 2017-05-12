Nine months to become a professional brick/stone mason

AVON - Nestled in the hills along the rolling river, just north of Farmington, is a hidden gem of a school, Maine School of Masonry.

The country’s only private, non-profit masonry school continues to be a dream come true for its founder, Stephen Mitchell, who opened its doors in 2005. Since then, Mitchell has taught hundreds of students the fundamentals of laying brick and stone work, empowering every one who graduates with the skills to start their own masonry business — just after nine months of intensive hands-on instruction.

“It’s hands-on from the beginning,” said Mitchell. Students must complete 1,350 hours of coursework, including 35 or more assigned projects.

The art of masonry is becoming a lost skill even though the demand for masons is incredibly high. The school has begun to change that by instructing new generations in the craftsmanship of stone masonry.

“The demand for masons is far greater than how many of us are out there,” Mitchell said. “This is a trade that has been handed down from generation to generation. But within the last 30 years, kids have turned away from the profession. We’re losing 2,000 masons a year throughout the United States and only training 200 a year. We’re doing our part but really want to do more.”

In Maine, mill closures have become all too regular. Big retail chains are also leaving the state at alarming rates. Automation is throwing good workers out of jobs. Masonry is a skilled trade, a traditional honored trade — one that could lead to a life long profession. Students who want them have jobs lined up through the school before graduation.

Ancient pyramids, the Washington Monument, Maine’s State Capitol or any other stone or brick building that marvel visitors never could have been built without experienced masons. The level of complexity involved in masonry work varies from laying a simple wall to installing an ornate exterior, patios, brick ovens, garden walls, the perfect chimney, ornamental stonework or a high-rise building, and always will require the skill and precision of a mason. No automation here.

“We’ve got so many talented workers out there looking for a good life long job. Masonry gives them that opportunity. They can take that skill anywhere and set up shop,” said Mitchell.

Being able to offer new generations a future in an age-old profession is a passion with Mitchell who travels to schools throughout the state.

“We give a four-day course on masonry,” Mitchell said. “There is always a demand for skilled masons, anywhere in the world. Plus, the higher the level of craftsmanship the higher the pay checks.”

Not long ago the school received an inquiry from Long Island, N.Y. asking for graduates to come work and earn $65 an hour.

Becoming a quality mason is more than ensuring a plum line is exact when leveling out a brick or stone walls, although every student has to learn these basics. It’s a craft that requires sensitivity to the materials and that only comes from good training and experience. Like any other art, the mason has to have an instinctive feel for the craft. Mitchell has a talent of bringing out those innate abilities in his students as they build different projects in the workshop.

“The more artistic the work is, the more money there is to be made,” said Mitchell. “It’s a physically demanding job as well as being very creative. It’s a rush when students realize they are creating something that can last through history.”

The future masons come from right down the road or as far away as Texas, Wyoming and Montana. Mitchell accepts up to 12 students every year from various backgrounds and all ages.

Most days, students are eagerly building different projects in the workshop inside the 4,000-square-foot building. Their fireplaces, chimneys, walls and archways will be taken down in the fall brick-by-brick to be used by the next class. Class work mortar lacks an element that cements it, making it easy to take apart.

Recently the school expanded its programs and out reach to offer historic stone/brick renovation and preservation classes.

Restoring historic buildings is a specialized skill that demands good wages. All across the country historic buildings are in need of renovation. But while the materials for historic renovations are readily available, there is a shortage of trained quality craftspeople, masons, to do the needed repairs and restoration work. The new courses take students through materials and processes of proven methods to conserve, repair, and preserve stone and brick buildings, statuary, and monuments.

In partnership with the owners of historic landmarks and with the state’s approval, Mitchell and his students have begun work on restoration and preservation projects at the Kennebec Arsenal, Fort Knox, The Old Wiscasset Jail and Rangeley’s Historical Society this spring.

Students at Maine School of Masonry also learn the value of volunteer work and have given their talents and time to community projects in Phillips, Farmington, New Sharon, Madrid and Wilton. They’ve left their mark on churches, community buildings and town halls.

“This trade is not just to make money, but also to help people,” Mitchell said. “Buildings help create the foundations of communities.”

The school and dormitory are located at 637 Rangeley Road. For more information call 639-2392, or visit masonryschool.org or their Facebook page. Enrollment for the fall is now open.