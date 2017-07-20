No. 3 machine permanently shuts down at Verso

JAY - Verso Corporation has announced that it will shut down the No. 3 paper machine and its associated equipment at the Androscoggin Mill, permanently eliminating 120 positions. The employees that staffed that equipment were laid off earlier this year after the No. 3 machine was idled.

Verso made the announcement Wednesday, tying the shut down to declining customer demand for coated paper. Shutting down the No. 3 machine will reduce the Androscoggin Mill's capacity by approximately 200,000 tons. In a statement released Wednesday, Verso indicated that the shut down will be effective Aug. 1 and would be complete by the end of the third quarter of this year. The No. 3 paper machine, a recovery boiler and a digester that support the equipment will be impacted.

Verso announced it was idling the equipment in Nov. 2016, with the 190 employees laid off in early 2017. That reduced the then-560 employee workforce by approximately one-third, following the 2015 shutdown of two other machines, eliminating 300 other positions. The corporation also sold a subsidiary energy company to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy LLC, including four hydroelectric generation facilities in Livermore Falls, Livermore and Jay, for $62 million.

Verso and its various subsidiary companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2016, emerging in the summer of 2016 with $2.4 billion in reduced debt and $595 million in exit financing.

Products previously made using the No. 3 machine would be transitioned to lower-cost machines at other mills, Verso said, with Chief Executive Officer B. Christopher DiSantis saying that the company would leave "no stone unturned" to move toward "sustained profitability" in a market where demand for paper products continues to decline.

"Although the footprint of the Androscoggin Mill is getting smaller," DiSantis said, as part of a statement released Wednesday, "we continue to take steps to position the facility as a leading producer for the growing specialty papers market."

Verso employees impacted by the shut down would receive severance, the company said, with Human Resources personnel scheduling individual meetings in the coming days.

While permanently closing this capacity is the right strategic decision for Verso as a whole, we are mindful of the effects this action will have on the people at the Androscoggin Mill who are directly affected, and we are committed to treating them with fairness, dignity and respect during this difficult time," DiSantis said. "On behalf of the entire Verso team, I want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to them for their dedicated service and many contributions to the mill and to our company."