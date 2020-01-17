No one hurt in tractor trailer truck crash

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - No one was hurt yesterday afternoon, after a tractor trailer truck carrying a load of logs went off the road on the Foster Mill Road.

According to information provided by Sheriff Scott Nichols, dispatchers at the Franklin County Regional Communications Center took a 9-1-1 call regarding an overturned truck on the Foster Hill Road at approximately 1:12 p.m. Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Brann responded, meeting with Chief Deputy Steven Lowell and Maine State Police Commercial Enforcement Trooper Joseph Parker at the scene.

The truck, a 2020 Peterbilt owned by Loignon Champ-Carr Incorporated of Saint-Côme-Linière, Quebec, was traveling with a load of logs up a hill on the Foster Hill Road when the tires lost traction on the snow-covered road. The truck slid backwards and went off the left side of the roadway, turning over onto the driver's side. The operator, Mike Larivere, 27 of Saint-Zacharie, Quebec, was not injured in the crash.

FCSO was assisted at the scene by firefighters from the Salem and Strong departments. Dutch Gap Auto recovered the truck.