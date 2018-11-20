No one injured in Avon crash

AVON - Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on the River Road in Avon this morning, after a pickup truck rolled over near the Strong town line.

According to Sgt. Matthew Brann, dispatchers took a 9-1-1 call at approximately 11:03 a.m. Tuesday regarding a single-vehicle crash on the River Road. Brann responded, as did firefighters from the Strong and Phillips departments.

The 2004 Ford F-350 involved in the crash was operated by William Trodden, 58 of Avon. According to Brann, Trodden lost control on the snow-covered roads and the truck went off the road to the right. The truck hit an embankment, causing it to roll over on the driver's side and come to rest in the center of the road.

Trodden was not injured in the crash. The truck was towed from the scene by Main Street Service.

Brann said the cause of the crash was driving too fast for the conditions. No charges are pending in relation to the incident.