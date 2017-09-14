No tax increase in Wilton this year

WILTON - Property owners will be paying taxes on the same rate as the previous fiscal year in Wilton, after the Selectboard discussed a strategy of maintaining a level tax rate over multiple years.

The rate of $20.65 per $1,000 of property valuation matches last year's rate. According to Paul Binnette, the town's assessor, property owners qualifying for the Homestead Exemption will save $103.25 as compared to the previous fiscal year, providing there has been no change in their property's valuation over that span. The Homestead Exemption was expanded statewide to encompass $20,000 of protected property value, up from last year's $15,000. Property not qualifying for the exemption will be taxed at the same rate as last year.

While the county and municipal appropriations are known factors, the school budget appropriation remains unknown, after residents voted against validating the budget for the third time Tuesday. The board reviewed different scenarios, ultimately going forward with a $2.77 million local education appropriation, based on the most recent budget proposal coming out of RSU 9. They also looked at a larger appropriation of $2.89 million, matching the amount paid in 2016-17, as well as a lower number.

Ever since the state provided addition funding for schools as part of its own budget, Wilton's education assessment to RSU 9 has been anticipated to decrease this year. The amount it will decrease has varied from $57,000 to $120,000 to $320,000, depending on which budget was under consideration. The $2.77 million appropriation would represent roughly a $120,000 decrease as compared to the previous fiscal year.

If the school appropriation were to come in slightly higher than anticipated, Binnette said, the built-in overlay of approximately $131,000 could absorb it. The overlay is also used for abatements and other tax-collection related issues; funds not expended for these purposes roll into the Undesignated Fund. That money can be used to offset tax increases or for expenditures such as the Forster Mill deconstruction project, which received $50,000 in funds last year.

The budget also includes the Comfort Inn Tax Increment Financing District collecting $115,795.

Other options include 10- or 20-cent increases in the tax rate. The board agreed with Binnette's proposal to avoid a "roller coaster"-style tax rate that rises and falls each year, and instead attempt to maintain the $20.65 rate for a second year and perhaps beyond.

"I could not agree with you more with [keeping] the steady line," Selectperson Ruth Cushman said.

The commitment date for taxes will be today, Sept. 14, with tax bills mailed out either late next week or early on in the proceeding week. The first round of payments will be due in early November, the second round will be due in May 2018.