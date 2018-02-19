Nobody hurt in Rangeley Plantation fire, thanks to fire alarms

RANGELEY PLANTATION - Fire departments from four towns responded to a call early Saturday morning, battling icy, cold conditions to get to the rural location of 1209 Bemis Road.

The dirt road is sometimes referred to as Bemis Trail, Chief Tim Pellerin of the Rangeley Fire Department said. The path proved difficult for responders from the towns of Rangeley, Phillips, Eustis and Strong, being extremely icy, and had to be traversed numerous times to haul water from the closest hydrant twelve miles away.

The fire has been determined accidental, most likely beginning as a chimney fire in the first floor wood stove according to Pellerin. The fire quickly spread to engulf the two stories of the house, resulting in a total loss estimated at $600,000. Nobody was injured by the incident.

"This is a great example of how important it is to have working fire alarms. Truly, if the home owners had not had them this would have been a different story," Chief Pellerin said.