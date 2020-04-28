Western Maine Audubon presenting Nocturnal bird webinar on May 9

FARMINGTON - A previously-scheduled "Warbler Walk" organized by Western Maine Audubon, cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been replaced with a webinar on "Nightjars in Maine" on May 9.

The event is free of charge and will take place on the same day as the walk, May 9, running from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The webinar will be led by assistant ecologist and founder of the Maine Nightjar Monitoring Project, Logan Parker. This statewide citizen science project is collecting observations of whip-poor-wills, nighthawks, and other nocturnal birds, some of which are facing widespread declines.

Attendees will learn about the natural history of Maine’s nightjars, cryptic and nocturnal birds that are more likely to be heard than seen, and the efforts involved in monitoring these fascinating birds throughout the state. The project is currently recruiting volunteers to adopt monitoring routes or simply make observations of nightjars in your own backyard.

Parker resides with his wife in their off-grid cabin in the woods of central Maine. A life-long Mainer, Parker earned his master’s degree from Unity College, where he studied Sustainable Natural Resource Management with a focus on biodiversity conservation. He is a birder, naturalist, writer, and wildlife photographer. Logan is also currently working to support the second generation of the Maine Bird Atlas as a Special Species and Habitat Technician, conducting nocturnal, alpine, and winter bird surveys. He is also an ecologist for the Maine Natural History Observatory.

This event is free to the public, but registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maine-nightjar-monitoring-webinar-tickets-103102101160 Instructions for participating in the webinar will be sent to registrants by May 5.