Ode to the backyard boiler

FARMINGTON - Sappers across the state are well into the sweet season of spring, keeping fires stoked for entire weekends beneath gallons of the sugary liquid. For many, the process is a business. Maple syrup brings in roughly $48.7 million to the state's economy over the course of a year, and for a lot of local farms the breakfast staple helps keep their doors open.

But drive down any back road around this time of year and count the number of sugaring setups- it becomes obvious that the tradition is not just about revenue anymore.

"We mostly give it to friends and family. We sell some of it," Shawn Mitchell said.

Mitchell's setup is slightly above average than most backyard boilers. He and his dad decided to upgrade to a bonafide sugar shack a couple of years ago, escaping the cold March weather. The shack wasn't the only thing they upgraded. Mitchell now collects roughly 1,000 gallons of sap from 175 taps, which boils down to roughly 30 gallons of syrup each year. Mitchell and his family took a hiatus last season to welcome Blaine, the newest member of their family, but are back at it this year with Blaine in tow.

"We started out small. A neighbor was getting rid of their boiling stuff. But it just went on from there," Mitchell said.

The Mitchells hope to eventually get licensed and sell their family-made product, but for now it fits the bill: an opportunity to spend time with friends and family around a warm fire.

"We are making memories for our kids that will last a lifetime," Mitchell's wife Tabatha said.

Maine Maple Sunday will be happening this coming Sunday, March 25. See details below on where to celebrate.

Day Mountain Maple

399 Farmington Rd

Strong

Watch as we make pure Maine maple syrup using a 4x10 wood fired evaporator without steam hoods. Tours of the sugarbush on a tractor drawn sled. Samples of maple products and refreshments. Find us on Rte 4, 2 miles south of strong, 7/10 mile north of Tyler's Body Shop. Watch for signs. Sugarbush & Farm Tours available. restrooms - yes Hours: March 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact daymtnmaple@yahoo.com or 778-2716 for more information.

Maple Hill Farm

390 Titcomb Hill Road

Farmington

Self- guided sugarbush tour and boiling demonstration in the sugarhouse. Maple syrup & products for sale along with a gift table. Call for Description of Events. Open March 24 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 25 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 778-4506 for more information.

Jackson Mountain Farm

Orchard Hill Road

Temple

Boiling sap and syrup to taste. Maple goodies. Hot coffee and hot chocolate. Sugarbush and Farm Tours Hours: March 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact jhodgkins5@myfairpoint.net or 846-4570 for more information.

Long Drive Acres Maple Farm

319 Temple Road

Wilton

We will be boiling sap in our new 20x54 Timber Frame sap house. We produce pure maple syrup from about 2,000 taps on a 3 x 12 wood fired evaporator. We will have maple cream demonstrations along with sap house tours. The farm store will be open with samples of a variety of maple products as for sale. Offered: Farm & Sugarbush tours. Restroom facilities and handicapped accessible Open March 25, 2018 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact longdriveacres@gmail.com for more information.

Maple Valley Farm Inc

1304 Franklin Rd

Jay

Maple Syrup, Taffy and Candy for sale. Complimentary Ice Cream w/syrup, coffee, maple coated peanuts and maple taffy on snow. Farm tours, restrooms, handicapped accessible, bus and school tours. Hours: March 25 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information email icouture@roadrunner.com or call 645-2328.

Plaisted Farm Maple Products

132 Borough Rd

Jay

Boiling demonstrations, free samples of ice cream with syrup, coffee,donuts and hot chocolate. Handicapped accessible, bus and school tours. Hours March 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact plaisted.farm@gmail.com or call 578-0713 for more information.

Hall Farms Maple Products

985 U.S. Highway 2

Dixfield

For more information visit hallfarms.com, email rodney@hallfarms.com or call 645-2862.

Bowley Brook Maple

91 Masterman Rd

Weld

Tour of sap lines and sap house. Demonstrations on syrup making. Free samples of maple goodes. Sugarbush tours, restrooms, handicapped accessible, bus and school tours Hours: March 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information email miguel.ibarguen@cdlusa.net or call 578-0411.