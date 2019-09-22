Officially Autumn

So a new season starts...before snowfall! (Jim Knox)
Winter preparation.(C.Tappan)
Out on a limb in an early morning sunrise (standing on one leg!). A Great Blue Heron, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A blue comes home! A family of Eastern Blue Birds made a home that you saw in the background earlier this summer. It's the first in years for me. Although some birds are on the decline in North America, the Blue Birds are increasing mostly because people have worked hard to get their numbers up. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Bigelow Mountains. (Paige Plourde)
Magnolia Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Chipmunk in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Red-breasted Nuthatch at Hills Pond in Perkins Township. (Tom Oliver)
Blackpoll Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Some of the mushrooms on my yard can hide a moose! (Dennis York)
Blue heron in Weld. (Dennis York)
A Chipmunk stuffing his cheeks. (Dennis York)
Tiny Snapping Turtle. (Dennis York)