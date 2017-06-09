‘Oh, the places you’ll go’: Mt. Abram graduates its senior class

SALEM - Wearing blue and white robes, the 66 graduating members of the Class of 2017 entered the Mt. Abram High School commencement to the cheers of a packed gymnasium.

Those that attended the event were welcomed by Brooke-Lynn and Brianna Hinkley, sisters and the class' respective Valedictorian and Salutatorian. The daughters of Carolynn and Warren Hinkley of Kingfield, both students intend to attend the University of Maine at Farmington later this year. They spoke together from the podium, reminding students of the many changes they'd endured and experiences they'd shared while at MAHS. They thanked a number of teachers and other staff members, as well as parents and family members.

Both were presented with expressions of legislative sentiment from Rep. Tom Skolfield.

Principal Michelle Tranten spoke briefly before announcing the scholarship awards, saying that she had "proudly" earned a few grey hairs from the Class of 2017. She related several experiences with a number of students that received laughter from different sections of the crowded gym, and concluded her remarks by reciting the poem "Magic Carpet," part of A Light in the Attic by Shel Silverstein.

She asked students to be "kind, compassionate" and to "love, forgive and enjoy every minute" of their journey.

In what has become an annual tradition at MAHS, Tranten read every student's name and reviewed what scholarships they had earned. The 66 students had been awarded 186 scholarships, totaling $227,188. Forty-nine of the 66 students intend to pursue a college degree or have been accepted to another post secondary institution, while one will enlist in the military, 10 others will go on to enter the workforce and six more are undecided. No members of the senior class failed to graduate this year.

In their closing remarks, the Hinkleys' joint speech drew from Dr. Seuss' famous "Oh, The Places You'll Go" poem.

"You have brains in your head, feet in your shoes, you can steer yourself in any direction you choose."