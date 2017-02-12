Enough already

Snow bunting on snow. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
This is what the sky looked like just before all these storms. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
The forest has eyes. Deep in the woods of Wilton, a deer watches me take a picture of him. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A juvenile northern shrike lands near by. All of the other small birds did not like him. In Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
The back of a juvenile northern shrike showing his dark wings. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
In a blinding snowstorm, a deer makes its way through deep snow in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A barred owl in a storm looking for some food in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Waiting at the edge of the woods under some thick pines for the snow to let up. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
Like loons who pull one leg at a time out of the cold water, turkeys warm one foot/leg at a time by pulling it up under their wings near their warm bellies, then switch legs. Without this ability they'd certainly suffer from frostbite. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
A frozen world on Parker pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
Gosh darn cold, but so beautiful and crisp. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
These friends were desperately searching for a spot out of the falling snow. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
Colorful Mr. Cardinal listening to my camera shutter clicks. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
One snowflake. One of billions of billions more to come. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
OK, turn it off. We have enough. Mr. Hairy Woodpecker was growing impatient with snow falling on his face. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)
A break before the next storm at Rangeley Lake. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Snow clouds gathering on Maine's northern borders. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Everything solidifying. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
I wish my camera did this snow-bow over Wilson Lake in Wilton this morning (Feb. 8) more justice. (Tom Marcellino/New Sharon)
