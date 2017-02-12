Franklin Countys First News

Enough already

Posted by • February 12, 2017 •

Snow bunting on snow. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

This is what the sky looked like just before all these storms. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)

The forest has eyes. Deep in the woods of Wilton, a deer watches me take a picture of him. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

A juvenile northern shrike lands near by. All of the other small birds did not like him. In Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

The back of a juvenile northern shrike showing his dark wings. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

In a blinding snowstorm, a deer makes its way through deep snow in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

A barred owl in a storm looking for some food in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Waiting at the edge of the woods under some thick pines for the snow to let up. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

Like loons who pull one leg at a time out of the cold water, turkeys warm one foot/leg at a time by pulling it up under their wings near their warm bellies, then switch legs. Without this ability they'd certainly suffer from frostbite. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

A frozen world on Parker pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

Gosh darn cold, but so beautiful and crisp. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

These friends were desperately searching for a spot out of the falling snow. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

Colorful Mr. Cardinal listening to my camera shutter clicks. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

One snowflake. One of billions of billions more to come. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

OK, turn it off. We have enough. Mr. Hairy Woodpecker was growing impatient with snow falling on his face. (Jane Naliboff/Chesteville)

A break before the next storm at Rangeley Lake. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Snow clouds gathering on Maine's northern borders. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

Everything solidifying. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

I wish my camera did this snow-bow over Wilson Lake in Wilton this morning (Feb. 8) more justice. (Tom Marcellino/New Sharon)

Print Friendly

5 Responses »

  1. Alison Haines
    February 12, 2017 • 9:37 am

    The Parker Pond picture would make a perfect Christmas picture!

  2. Betsey
    February 12, 2017 • 12:24 pm

    Breathtakingly beautiful pictures week after week!!
    Thanks so much to each of you.
    Even tho' I don't write every week, please know that every week I sing your praises!
    Simply fabulous!!!

  3. Marge
    February 12, 2017 • 1:16 pm

    Thank you all for this weeks beautiful pictures. Will be glad when it stops snowing

  4. Paul
    February 12, 2017 • 4:13 pm

    Awesome photos, thank you all!

  5. Patb
    February 12, 2017 • 6:35 pm

    Snow bunting is a first for me. Thanks for getting out in the cold with cameras.

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives