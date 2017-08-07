Longstanding business in Wilton gets a new owner

WILTON - A local excavation company is operating under new ownership this summer, after a Mt. Blue graduate purchased the business.

Taylor Made Homes, now Taylor Construction, operated approximately 40 years under the leadership of the Taylor family. On July 19, the business was sold to Adam Cote, a Temple resident and the then-code enforcement officer in Wilton. While he didn't anticipate the opportunity to arise so quickly, Cote said, he had considered running his own company for some time.

"I really just enjoy doing the work," Cote said.

After graduating Mt. Blue, Cote earned a degree in construction management at the University of Maine at Orono and went on to intern with Sargent Corporation, an earthmoving company out of Old Town. He also was employed by Cianbro and E.L. Vining & Son, Inc. before becoming the part-time CEO at Wilton.

He worked with the Taylor family to purchase the now-Taylor Construction company, saying that both Dennis Taylor and his son, D. Scott Taylor, had been great to work with.

"Everyone's been so welcoming and super to work with," Cote said of the Taylor family.

Taylor Construction will focus on excavation and foundation work, Cote said, including building and maintaining driveways, drainage, digging and pouring foundations and slabs, and assisting with the installation or replacement of septic systems. In the winter, Cote said, Taylor Construction will offer snowplowing services.

The company currently employs five, in addition to Cote, and the new owner said he was "very fortunate" to have a team of such qualified employees.

"We've got a ton of experience, a ton of knowledge," Cote said of the crew. "It's a solid team of guys."

In the future, Cote said, he could see Taylor Construction branching off into other aspects of construction as he became more comfortable operating the excavation business.

Taylor Construction offers free estimates, usually consisting of Cote reviewing the site layout to determine the best approach. The company can be reached at 645-4010; office hours are by appointment at the company's 410 Depot Street location.