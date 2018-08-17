Old Home Days brings crowds to downtown Phillips

PHILLIPS - Crowds swarmed downtown Phillips for the annual Old Home Days celebration on Friday in anticipation for the evening parade. The celebration has been going on all week, but will host the majority of its events this weekend, including the Lumbering Competition and Frog Hop Race on Saturday.

The popular Wonderland opened its doors on Friday at Morning Bridge Center, entertaining hundreds of children and families with its extravagantly decorated grounds and magical atmosphere. Host of the event, Suzy Sanders, said the crowd was definitely one of the largest she has seen over the years.

The celebration, which offers fairy wings, crowns, wands, pirate hats, face painting and more, gives local families a chance to partake in a little magic, all free of cost. Sanders said Wonderland is made possible by the 25 volunteers, but she could always use more. This year, the event handed out more than 300 wands to excited Wonderland-goers.

"I love seeing everyone here and seeing all the magic happen," Sanders said.

Old Home Days will continue throughout the weekend with the following schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 18.

6 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Breakfast with the Sandy River Flying Club

- Held at The Lindbergh Airport on Route 4

- Airplane rides by Morgan Aviation from 8:00AM – Sunset

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

8 a.m. - Sixth Annual Cancer Remembrance Walk

- Registration at former Skowhegan Savings Bank beginning at 7:30AM

- Donations accepted. ALL proceeds will go to a local resident battling cancer

- FMI please contact Yolanda Smith at 639-3963

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Open House at The Phillips Historical Society

9 a.m. - Annual Lumbering Competition

- Event held in the parking lot of Indulge Salon & Spa on Route 4

- All ages welcome! Contests include bucksaw, dot-split, cross-cut & more

- FMI please contact Tim Arms at 639-2025

- Event made possible by Northwoods Pulling Track

9 a.m. - Paul G. Whittemore Road Race

- Event held on Main Street (in front of Phillips Library)

- Register early in front of the Phillips Library

- All ages are welcome to join in on the fun

- Entry fees of $1 to $5 depending on age

- Event made possible by Bruce Manzer Hot Mix Plant

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Flower Show Viewing

- Shadagee Apartment Community Room

10 a.m. - noon - Inaugural Eco Tours of Fox Carlton Pond

- hosted by Tina Rose - reservations by calling 491-5865 - limited to 4 people per tour

10 a.m. - Phillips Public Library Thrift Shop & Book Sale

- Event will be held indoors during Library hours

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Train Rides @ The Dill Woods

11 a.m. - Annual Bicycle Race

- Register early in front of The Phillips Public Library

- Ages 1-17 welcome

- Event sponsored by Marcus Rowe & Lisa Hill

- In memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe

12 p.m. - Horse Pulling

- Horse pulls held at North Franklin Park

- Event made possible by Tuttle’s Auto Sales of New Sharon

1 p.m. - Frog Jumping Contest

- Event held on Main Street (in front of The Local Bull)

- Bring your own frog, any size will do

- Event made possible by The Local Bull

3 p.m. - Bathtub Races – Toothaker Pond

- FMI call Jodi Schroeder at 639-2338

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Sock Hop with DJ James-D - at the PACC

- No alcohol, adults only.

Sunday, Aug. 19.

6 a.m. – 11 a.m. - Breakfast with The Sandy River Flying Club

- Held at The Lindbergh Airport on Route 4

- Airplane rides by Morgan Aviation from 8:00AM – 3 PM

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

9 a.m. - Annual Chicken Shoot

- Event held at North Franklin Park

- FMI call Dan at 639-1011

- Event sponsored by Edmunds’ Market

11 a.m. - Bob Parker’s Annual Children’s Parade

- Event held on Main Street; if raining it will be at the Phillips Area Community Center

- All drawings will be held after The Children’s Parade

- Sponsored by the White Elephant

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Train Rides @ The Dill Woods

- Train rides will occur on the hour

11 a.m. - Northwoods Pulling Track Truck Pulls

- Northwoods Pulling Track is located on Route 4

- Truck pulls will begin at 12:00PM, registration begins at 11:00AM

- ALL proceeds raised will go to benefit local charities

- Event is sponsored by Northwoods Pull Track & Mud Runs

1 p.m. - Dennis McLaughlin Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

- Event sponsored by North Franklin Horseshoe Club

- Event held at North Franklin Park

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Open House @ The Phillips Historical Society

1 p.m. - Duck Derby

- Watch your duck from the bridge in town

- Ducks may be purchased at The Phillips Public Library during regular hours

- Event sponsored by The Phillips Public Library