Old Home Days brings week of fun to Phillips

PHILLPS - A week-long celebration of local talent, history, food and all things Phillips arrives this week, as the Old Home Days kicks off with events on Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs all week. Perhaps the event's biggest draw, the annual Old Home Days parade, will be held Friday, Aug. 16. The festival is organized by the Phillips Chamber of Commerce.

This year's parade theme is 'My Favorite Holiday,' with the 61st iteration of the community event beginning at North Franklin Park and running through the downtown at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. The event is made possible by the Phillips/Strong Lions Club. For more information, contact Dick Matthews at 639-2630.

Some early events include Ice Cream Trains, which are set to run on the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rides will offer free ice cream for all passengers. On Sunday, Aug. 11, the Bill Robichaud Memorial Volleyball Tournament, sponsored by Strong Hardware, will be held at North Franklin Park, with registration beginning at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Phillips Elementary School will hold the annual 8th grade talent show at 6 p.m. On Aug. 14, the Old Home Days doubles Cribbage tournament will be held at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. At the same time, the Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held at the Community House on Main Street.

In addition to the parade on Aug. 16, other Friday events include Wonderland returning for the 14th year, sponsored by the Morning Bridge Center and Friends of Wonderland. Held at 37 Main Street, the event features costumes, sno-cones and puppet shows for children. Wonderland will run from 1 to 6 p.m. The annual Chicken & Baked Bean BBQ will be held that night from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Phillips Community House on Main Street. That night, a street dance event will run on Main Street from 7:30 until 10:30 p.m. Sponsored by Edmunds' Market, the event will feature DJ D-James.

Saturday's events on Aug. 17 include the sixth annual Cancer Remembrance Walk at 8 a.m., with registration opening at 7:30 a.m. at the former Skowhegan Savings Bank. All proceeds will go to a local resident that is battling cancer. Other organized activities include the Paul G. Whittemore road race at 9 a.m., with registration in front of the library, and the annual bicycle race at 11 a.m., in memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe.

Also Saturday is the lumbering competition at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the Indulge Salon & Spa on Route 4. Events will include the bucksaw, the dot-split, the cross-cut and more. This year's honored lumberman is Ben Mitchell, who began working at the family farm on Tory Hill out of the 8th grade. Mitchell now works with wood to create furniture for his family. The lumbering competition is made possible by the Narrow Gauge Rider's ATV club.

That night, the Class of '69, 50-year alumni "Prom Night" event will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday evening. The no-alcohol, adult-only event will feature DJ D-James spinning tunes.

On Sunday, the Frog Jumping Contest will be held on main Street in front of The Local Bull at 10 a.m. Participants must bring their own frog; any size will do. Bob Parker's annual Children's Parade will be held on Main Street at 11 a.m. unless it's raining, in which case it will be held at the PACC.

The annual Donnie Fournier Memorial Truck Pull will be held at noon at the Northwoods Pulling Track on Route 4.

In addition to the ice cream runs on Aug. 10 and 11, the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad will be making runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16 to 18, and nighttime "lantern" runs at 8:30 and 9 p.m. A Civil War reenactment will take place during the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. runs on Saturday, Aug. 17.

This year's honored couple for the Old Home Days is Glennis and Conley Gould Sr. Having lived in the Phillips area for the entire 65 years of their marriage, the Goulds have both helped out with Old Home Days with the chicken barbecue and helping clean after the street dance. Conley Gould would help out after road wash-outs, while Glennis Gould often cooks for church suppers.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, Aug. 10

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Amateur Photo Contest

- At the Shadagee Common Room; FMI Call Trish at 639-1019.

- Categories include: scenery, animals, people, black & white, professional.

- Framed Photos must be at least a 5x7 and no larger than 11x13. All photos must be picked up by noon at Sunday, Aug. 18.

- Event made possible by The North Franklin Snowmobile Club

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. - Phillips Area Community Center Art Show & Sale

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Train rides on the hour - Ice Cream Special

Sunday, Aug. 11



11 a.m. - Bill Robichaud Memorial Volleyball Tournament

- Event will be held at The North Franklin Park

- Registration begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $30/team

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Train rides on the hour - Ice Cream Special

Tuesday, Aug. 13

6 p.m. - 8th Grade Talent Show – Phillips Elementary School

Wednesday, Aug. 14

10 a.m. - Phillips Public Library Thrift Shop & Book Sale



6 p.m. - Old Home Days Cribbage – doubles only

- Event held at The American Legion Hall on Depot Street

6 p.m. - Hot Dog Eating Contest

- Event held at Community House on Main Street.

Thursday, Aug. 15

10 a.m. - Phillips Public Library Thrift Shop & Book Sale

- Event will be held indoors during Library hours

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Flower Show

- Bring entries to Shadagee Apartment Community Room. Viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. No florist/store-bought arrangements. All entries must be removed between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. FMI contact Cindy Farrington at 256-0335

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Annual North Franklin Sportsmen’s Club Barbeque

- Event will be held at 71 Main Street – southern-style spare ribs, homemade salads, coleslaw, roll and a beverage for $12 person (children under 12, $8) At 5:00 PM there will be a “Rock-Paper- Scissors Tournament” with some great prizes awarded to the top three participants. Sponsored by Edmunds’ Market and Pine State Beverage

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Danny Taylor & Doug Mathieu. Come join us for a good, musical time with a local band! PACC. Donations appreciated!

Friday, Aug. 16

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Phillips Community Church

- Sit and enjoy coffee and snacks under the tent in front of the Congregational Church

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Open House @ The Phillips Historical Society

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Narrow Gauge Quilt Show

- Event held at the Congregational Church

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Flower Show Viewing

- Shadagee Apartment Community Room

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Train Rides

- Train rides will occur on the hour

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wonderland

- A magical festival for children of all ages. Faery wings, crowns, wands, pirate hats, face painting, fishing for a prize, puppet show, Faerie Queen, balloons, sno-cones and more!

- Event held at Suzy Sanders’ home on 37 Main St. Event is sponsored by the Morning Bridge Center and Friends of Wonderland

12 p.m. – Sunset Airplane Rides by Morgan Aviation – Lindberg Airport

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. - Annual Chicken BBQ

- Event held at The Phillips Community House on Main Street

- Per plate fee applies and only available while supplies last

5 p.m. - Listen for Bob Beal’s cannon to signal the start of the parade!!!

5 p.m. - 61st Annual Old Home Days Parade!

- ALL entries MUST be at North Franklin Park by 4 p.m.

- Event made possible by The Phillips/Strong Lions Club

7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - Street Dance

- Event held on Main Street

- Featuring D-James DJ

- Event made possible by Edmunds’ Market

Saturday, Aug. 17

6 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Breakfast with the Sandy River Flying Club

- Held at The Lindbergh Airport on Route 4

- Airplane rides by Morgan Aviation from 8:00AM – Sunset

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

8 a.m. - Annual Cancer Remembrance Walk

- Registration at former Skowhegan Savings Bank beginning at 7:30AM

- Donations accepted. ALL proceeds will go to a local resident battling cancer

- FMI please contact Yolanda Smith at 639-3963

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Open House at The Phillips Historical Society

9 a.m. - Annual Lumbering Competition

- Event held in the parking lot of Indulge Salon & Spa on Route 4

- All ages welcome! Contests include bucksaw, dot-split, cross-cut & more

- FMI please contact Tim Arms at 639-2025

- Event made possible by Northwoods Pulling Track

9 a.m. - Paul G. Whittemore Road Race

- Event held on Main Street (in front of Phillips Library)

- Register early in front of the Phillips Library

- All ages are welcome to join in on the fun

- Entry fees of $1 to $5 depending on age

- Event made possible by Bruce Manzer Hot Mix Plant

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Flower Show Viewing

- Shadagee Apartment Community Room

10 a.m. - Phillips Public Library Thrift Shop & Book Sale

- Event will be held indoors during Library hours

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Train Rides

11 a.m. - Annual Bicycle Race

- Register early in front of The Phillips Public Library

- Ages 1-17 welcome

- Event sponsored by Marcus Rowe & Lisa Hill

- In memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe

12 p.m. - Horse Pulling

- Horse pulls held at North Franklin Park

- Event made possible by Tuttle’s Auto Sales of New Sharon

3 p.m. - Bathtub Races – Toothaker Pond

- FMI call Jodi Schroeder at 639-2338

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - "Class of '69 - 50th Year Alumni" Prom Night with D-James DJ

- no alcohol/adults only at the PACC



Sunday, Aug. 18

6 a.m. – 11 a.m. - Breakfast with The Sandy River Flying Club

- Held at The Lindbergh Airport on Route 4

- Airplane rides by Morgan Aviation from 8:00AM – 3 PM

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

9 a.m. - Annual Chicken Shoot

- Event held at North Franklin Park

- FMI call Dan at 639-1011

- Event sponsored by Edmunds’ Market

10 a.m. - Frog Jumping Contest

- Event held on Main Street (in front of The Local Bull)

- Bring your own frog, any size will do

- Event made possible by The Local Bull

11 a.m. - Bob Parker’s Annual Children’s Parade

- Event held on Main Street; if raining it will be at the Phillips Area Community Center

- All drawings will be held after The Children’s Parade

- Sponsored by the White Elephant

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Train Rides

- Train rides will occur on the hour

11 a.m. - Northwoods annual Donnie Fournier Memorial Truck Pulls

- Northwoods Pulling Track is located on Route 4

- Truck pulls will begin at 12:00PM, registration begins at 11:00AM

- ALL proceeds raised will go to benefit local charities

- Event is sponsored by Northwoods Pull Track & Mud Runs

1 p.m. - Dennis McLaughlin Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

- Event sponsored by North Franklin Horseshoe Club

- Event held at North Franklin Park

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Open House @ The Phillips Historical Society

1 p.m. - Duck Derby

- Watch your duck from the bridge in town

- Ducks may be purchased at The Phillips Public Library during regular hours

- Event sponsored by The Phillips Public Library