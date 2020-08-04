Old South provides blessing shawls for those in need

FARMINGTON - Members of the Old South First Congregational Church met for the first time last week since restrictions due to COVID-19 put a stop to in-person worships back in March.

The small gathering met outdoors for a brief "blessing of the shawls" ceremony performed by Rev. Marraine Kettell. The blessing included 69 handmade shawls made by various members of the church or friends and family of those members. The tradition began in 2004 as a simple way to offer comfort to those in need. Rev. Kettell said members of the church, or the public, can request a shawl for someone who might be going through a hard time. Since the start of the tradition, 562 shawls have been made and distributed.

"For a church like ours- in rural Maine- that's impressive," Kettell said.

For the last 15 years, the program has been organized by churchgoer Myrna Vallette, but Vallett will soon be moving.

"It was an opportunity to honor all the hard work she has put into this," Kettell said.

The program will continue after Vallett's departure, she said.

A team of organizers is discussing how to continue in-person worship, Kettell said, but the decision is a hard one. Many people in their congregation are high risk and elderly; Kettell said they need to find a way to open that will work safely for everyone. In the meantime they will continue to livestream their gatherings on Facebook and Zoom, which has offered a way for housebound individuals to participate.

For donations or to obtain a prayer shawl, speak to Rev. Marraine Kettell.