On Martin Luther King Jr. Day: ‘Whiteness is very fragile’

FARMINGTON - Nearly 100 people sang, recited scripture and listened to a Bates College professor highlight Hollywood's film version of the Civil Rights movement at the annual service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day service, hosted each year by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry, was held at the Old South Church. A second event, the screening of the documentary film, Freedom Summer 1964 was also held in the afternoon at the church.

Charles Nero, a professor of Rhetoric, African American Studies and American Cultural Studies at Bates College in Lewiston, discussed the portrayal of whites and blacks in movies in his talk titled, "White Fragility and the Civil Rights Movement by Hollywood."

When Hollywood films feature a narrative in which white people save black people, it's "because white people can't be made to feel uncomfortable," Nero said and he added, "The Civil Rights movement was a very uncomfortable time for whites."

Big screen movies seen by Mainers, who may not know many people who are black living in one of the whitest states in the country, get their information about black people from films, he said.

"Films matter," Nero said. He showed a few clips from the popular 2009 movie, The Blind Side, in which a white woman (played by Sandra Bullock) "rescues" or takes in a black boy, who was in foster care because his mother was a cocaine addict, to live with her family. The boy becomes a football star at high school and goes on to play football professionally.

"White fragility is the white savior narrative. A white woman saves a black person," Nero said. Another film, Neighborly Christian Academic features a black boy who is accepted into a mostly white private Christian school. That film employs a nod to the Civil Rights movement, with its portrayal of white resistance to integration at the school and urban renewal.

Nero noted that following the 1954 Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education decision that declared state laws establishing separate public schools for black and white students were unconstitutional, ultimately led to an alternative system of education in the south: privately funded Christian schools and underfunded public schools.

Private schools "were funded in resistance to school integration," he said. The film's story is one of whites ultimately saving a black boy by allowing him to be enrolled in the school.

He talked of the recent police enforcement, fatal shootings and resulting violence as derived from "white fragility. There's a mandate of policing black bodies, of keeping black people confined that often results in violence and death."

"It's the legitimization of whiteness even if it means killing others who aren't white," Nero said. "Only two white people can produce a white person. Whiteness is very fragile."

A collection was taken for New Beginnings, an agency based in Lewiston with outreach help available in Farmington, that provides help to homeless and at-risk youths. Rev. Susan Crane said they had asked Nero which charity to support at this year's service and he recommended the agency. Crane noted the importance of providing shelter and help because "kids don't survive well on the streets," she said.

Dan Woodward, accompanied by Andy Buckland and Greg Hazzard, sang a rousing "I wish I knew how it would feel to be free." As is the tradition here, the service ended by forming a fellowship circle by those attending around the church and singing "We Shall Overcome."