On new schedule, Strong’s annual town meeting is this Saturday

STRONG - Residents will be electing six town officials and set the municipal budget this week, as the town meeting moves into its new, mid-March schedule.

The meeting, previously a fixture at the beginning of the month, was moved to the third Saturday at last year's town meeting. The change was made in part to give selectmen and the town office staff an additional two weeks to get the warrant and accompanying town report to the printers. That set this year's town meeting for Saturday, March 17 at 9:30 a.m. in the Forster Memorial Building. As usual, the election component will precede the meeting, with polls open from 1 to 6 p.m.

There are five candidates running for six positions, with all races unopposed. Incumbent selectmen Rodney Cook and Richard Worthley are both running for three-year terms on the five-member board, while incumbent budget committee members Candace Clark and Clarence Nutting both running for six-year terms. Two school board director positions are open on the MSAD 58 board, one three- and one-year term position.

The 2018 budget, as recommended by the selectmen, would be $665,769, or approximately $64,000 more than the previous fiscal year. The budget committee is recommending a $622,534 budget, an increase of $43,000.

New budgetary items included in this year's town meeting include $6,000 for the first phase of a paving project in the Strong Fire Department's parking lot, as well as $5,500 to repair the public garage yard. Both the selectmen and budget committee support those expenditures, as well as small increases to the town administration line - relating to new software and other expenses in the town office, the fire department payroll and the highway accounts. One significant increase is the town's insurance costs, which would increase from $61,000 to $70,000 in the proposed budget.

Another increase relates to the initial payment on the town's previously-acquired Case 590SN Loader Backhoe, a $27,635 expenditure. Selectmen recommend raising and appropriating the funds from taxation, while the budget committee recommends making the payment out of the Special Equipment Fund.

Some small savings are built into other lines, such as landfill management and the ambulance service payment. One major reduction is a $10,000 decrease in the amount requested for the Special Equipment Fund, down to $25,000.

Article 31 asks residents to authorize the selectmen to purchase a replacement for the town's one-ton truck. The funds would come out of the Special Equipment Fund. The selectmen recommend supporting the acquisition, while the budget committee recommends against authorizing the expenditure.

The town will also be asked to approve the use of $250,000 from surplus to reduce the annual tax commitment, the same amount as last year. Another $60,000 would be transferred out of surplus and into the town's paving account.