On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month

Posted by • November 11, 2018 •

Ron Smith, a veteran with Post 28, lays a wreath at the WWI monument in Farmington Sunday morning.

Towns recognized the contributions and sacrifices of their veterans Sunday, laying wreaths at the foot of monuments across the state. The holiday coincides with the anniversary of the World War I armistice: the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Sunday's events marked the 100th anniversary since the war.

In Farmington, veteran Ron Smith, a member of the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 lay a wreath at the World War I arch on Main Street, with the Post 28 Color Guard in attendance. Wreaths were then laid at the monuments in Meetinghouse Park.

"All veterans, when they take that oath, they write a blank check," Post Adjutant Pete Tracy said. "That check includes up to life and limb."

People watch the wreath laying ceremony in Farmington.

