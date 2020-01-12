A bobcat caught on the prowl in the Rangeley Area. (Photo by Jim Knox)
The Bobcat strikes a final pose. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A tractor with its winter coat in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A dark-eyed Junco, in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Where is my mate? (Photo by Jane Knox)
Wolf Moon rising among cloud stripes, Thursday, Jan. 9 in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
New Sharon softball field. (Photo by Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
A Jay captured at the feeder in Strong. (Photo by Isaiah Finn)
A chickadee in Strong. (Photo by Isaiah Finn)
A juvenile bald eagle's patience on frozen Crowell Pond was rewarded with an afternoon appetizer left by an ice fishing crew. (Photo by Jane Naliboff
Take a hike! (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Fresh snow clings to winter berry before the warm front and unwanted rain moved in. Never fear, more winter is near. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
It took a snow storm to return the squirrels to the snack bar after months of securing enough food in the wild. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)