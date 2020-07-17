Open air art show highlights the best of summer

FARMINGTON - An open air art show will take place next weekend featuring creative works by three local women who have teamed up to offer the event to the public.

"We wanted to do something uplifting, and something that would give back," ceramist Cherie Giampietro said.

Giampietro's idea quickly grew to include the works of fiber artist Cheriese Shanti and baker Megan Brown. None of the women had ever met before, but their collective desire to offer the community a breath of fresh air, and to give back in the process, gave them a common starting point. The trio chose the Mallett School Clothing Fund as the beneficiary of the event; 20 percent of all sales will be donated to the elementary school program that works to fill in clothing needs of students. The fund does everything from provide snow pants to kids who may not have any to sneakers for gym class, Shanti said.

All three women said they draw inspiration from nature, and from strong female role models. Brown started baking in her grandmother's kitchen when she was a young girl, and started her business- Meg's Sweets- several years ago out of the same place.

Giampietro said she's always been inspired by the famous late potter Beatrice Wood who lived to be 105 years old.

"I've grown with the clay," Giampietro said. "It makes me happy to think of Beatrice. It makes me think maybe there will be another peak."

Shanti, too, said most of her inspiration comes from the most feminine of them all- mother nature herself. Her fiber arts portray

landscapes and scenery drawn from Maine's mountains and lakes; but Shanti said she started out with wool when she became a mother.

"I wanted a way to make toys for them," she said, but the craft has turned into more of an art in recent years with the start of her business Clearwater Wool.

The art show will be held in Giampietro's garden at her home at 204 Anson Street on July 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Social distancing and wearing masks is encouraged. A rain date of Aug. 2 is scheduled.