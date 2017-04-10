Operation Give Back donates to United Way’s Pack for Progress

FARMINGTON - A group of students at The University of Maine at Farmington donated more than $1,000 to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area in support of their Packs for Progress initiative taking place throughout the summer.

The Student Maine Education Association has been developing Operation Give Back this year aimed to raise awareness and funds for children living in poverty, and the effects that lifestyle can have on a child's education. Funds for the Packs for Progress were raised at a recent performance of comedian Bob Marley held on the UMF campus. Other projects hosted by MEA Operation Give Back have included a panel discussion on the effects of poverty in Franklin County and a food and coat drive.

The Packs for Progress program is in its sixth year of operation, finding the community supportive of the idea. Local business and individuals collect backpacks and new school supplies for eligible students living in the greater Franklin County area. Last year's initiative collected 407 backpacks filled with supplies for the start of the school year.

"This is an initiative that the community really rallies around," UWTVA Community Resource Coordinator, Nichole Ernest said.

Numerous businesses and individuals donate items, money and time to make the program possible, including the Rotary Club and Barclays. The program also receives a generous donation from L.L. Bean of new backpacks.

Community members have been so supportive that UWTVA has extended the program to help local teachers, who often spend personal money on classroom supplies for kids who need them. The newest addition to the program, Totes for Teachers, provides each school in the greater Franklin County area with a barrel of extra supplies to help relieve the stress of providing for each student.

Donations are needed for this year's pack stuffing program. Supplies or cash donations may be dropped off at United Way at 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Requested items include backpacks, 3-hole punched lined paper, 1” binders, pencils, pens, spiral bound notebooks, erasers, and composition books.

In addition to donations, UWTVA will also soon be taking applications for children in need of a backpack. Recipients must be from Franklin County, Starks, Livermore, or Livermore Falls. For more information call United Way at 778-5048 or check out their website at www.uwtva.org