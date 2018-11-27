Operation Santa Claus gearing up at the North Pole

WILTON - Several new events and initiatives this year are keeping the folks of Western Maine Community Action busy as they settle in for the holiday season. The Wilton-based non-profit provides a range of assistive services year round to local families, but finds itself particularly busy during the cold winter months and fast-paced holiday months.

Changes to the annual Operation Santa Claus program will allow gift givers to "shop" from donated items, rather than receive prepacked boxes of toys and clothes.

"We hope it will help families feel like the presents are from them a little more, plus they can make the best choice from what we have available," program coordinator Shannon Mitchell said.

In years past, Mitchell and other WMCA employees would put together the boxes of gifts based on a registration form that families are required to fill out. It was difficult, she said, to choose who should get what without really knowing the families. By providing days of open shopping, organizers hope to level the playing field, giving everyone the same opportunity at the array of gifts.

As of now the program has nearly 900 children signed up to receive gifts, which are all donated or purchased with monetary donations. Every Sunday between now and Christmas, volunteers are welcome to come to WMCA to help wrap and organize gifts.

"Operation Santa Claus is completely supported by our community. It's supported by and for the children of Franklin County," Mitchell said.

Many local businesses participate in the program by hosting a tree with the wish lists of registered families. Community members can shop for a family in need by choosing a list from the tree. This year however, businesses can help in an additional way by signing up to partake in 2 percent Tuesdays. Several local businesses have signed up so far, including Calico Patch, Chuck Wagon Restaurant, Work First's Touch of Class and the Calzolaio Pasta Co. Every Tuesday in December, participating businesses will donate 2 percent of all sales to the program.

Finally, Operation Santa Claus can be supported by donning an ugly sweater for WMCA's first Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 5. The party is being hosted by The Roost in downtown Farmington and will feature drink and menu specials as well as a trophy for the ugliest sweater. The party will begin at 8 p.m. and will cost $5 at the door, or a new, unwrapped gift.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys or of funds for the program can always be dropped of at WMCA Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Service Center or mailed to PO Box 200 East Wilton, ME 04234.

Donations are also accepted on the website and through the Facebook Page. Please indicate for anonymous donations. For more information contact Danielle Flannery at dflannery@wmca.org.

