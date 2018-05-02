Opportunity Community Navigator training May 8

FARMINGTON - A training offered by Healthy Community Coalition next week will prepare interested participants to partner with their neighbors in a problem-solving relationship.

Organized by the Bridging Communities Project, the May 8 training is one piece to a larger service being offered in Franklin County that addresses issues of poverty and those who face the realities of it every day.

"We wil address things such as judgments and biases, helping people to recognize that we all have them and how to move past them so that we can help people," Program Coordinator Andrea Richards said.

The training prepares "navigators" to better understand their "neighbors" who might be living in poverty, using the Opportunity Community model. The Opportunity Community model is based on the teachings of Dr. Donna Beegle, who has visited the area several times to offer trainings and discussion based around poverty. More than one hundred community members attended the events, ranging from first responders to educators to business owners. Upon completing the training, each navigator is paired with a neighbor and meets on a regular basis to address a variety of issues- anything from getting a drivers license to paying a bill. The pair is supported throughout the process by "super navigators."

"We will work on how to communicate to figure out what their needs are, setting aside our own agendas to find out their hopes and dreams," Richards said.

The training will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 8 and will be held in the Chisholm Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Dinner will be provided and free registration is preferred by contacting Andrea Richards at 779-2435.