Orchestra students recreate ‘togetherness’

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue student Rachel Spear recently summed up her senior year in two words: "emotionally deflating."

The dedicated bass student went from a postponed springtime concert to an abbreviated version of what she knew as orchestra. Since September, RSU 9 orchestra students have been playing with only half of their group at a time- roughly 32 chairs, spaced six feet apart from one another, with the other half of the class attending virtually. And they're lucky, according to music teacher Steve Muise. Band and chorus are still waiting for guidelines on how to safely gather.

"It's really weird. Standing in front of the Mt. Blue orchestra is usually like being at a mosh concert, so you can imagine what it's like being all spread out and far apart," Muise said.

Ever the optimist, Muise hasn't let a pandemic stand in the way of team spirit, or of a great orchestra program.

"I've been looking at these challenges, and trying to find ways to turn them into opportunities," he said.

For example, learning to tune an instrument can be incredibly difficult, so students often turn to Muise for help. But teaching from a distance, or virtually, has for the most part eliminated that aspect of orchestra.

"We are coaching kids through tuning their own instruments, and it's taking up time, but what an opportunity it is. When we do get back to some sort of normalcy, it's going to be amazing because these kids will have more confidence as players," Muise said.

If any of the challenges seemed daunting to Muise, it was the loss of a feeling.

"We all miss the togetherness of it. It's not that the masks are annoying to wear, it's the WAY we make music that we miss," he said.

The result of that missing was this. A one minute and forty-five second long video of the whole orchestra, together again. The project took weeks to put together. Hours of practicing from the students, learning how to semi-professionally record themselves, and the actual formatting of the entire thing into a finished product.

"This morning in class was the first time we were presented with the final product of the video. As soon as the intro began I became overwhelmed with jitters- it was incredible to hear the sound of our orchestra playing all together for the first time in nearly ten months," Spear said. "After the performances and experiences of the orchestra being taken away this semester, this was the reward that I needed to keep me going."

The motivation and inspiration was exactly what Muise had been hoping for. The video was a gift, he said, not just to the students, but to the community who supports them.

"Doing this, and having this is great. But it's the looking at it that makes it awesome. Looking at how we can be better musicians. It's neat for the kids to have this experience, to ask themselves what they can do to improve...We're all gonna remember this for a while."