Order a flock of flamingos, help Mt. Blue music

FARMINGTON - Flamingos will be hitting local yards and lawns this month, bringing a splash of color along with some extra money for a local music program.

The Mt. Blue Music Boosters' popular flamingo fundraiser runs from Sunday, April 16 to Saturday, April 29, raising money for RSU 9 students. The scholarships funded by the event allow students to attend summer music camps and take private music lessons. Funds are also used to help defray the costs of attending state music concerts, as well as for buying and repairing musical instruments for students to use.

The fundraiser works like this: interested residents can contact Michelle Guillaume at 491-3030 and reserve a flock for a $15 donation. The pink plastic birds will arrive at the address selected by the donor in the middle of the night and be on display at the lucky recipient's yard until the following evening.

