Organizers offering ‘lite’ version of Fire and Ice this weekend

FARMINGTON - While warm temperatures and a lack of snow have forced organizers to make major changes to the fourth annual Fire and Ice Festival this year, a "Lite" version of the event will still bring sledding, wagon rides, movies and hot chocolate to Front Street on Saturday.

While a big storm is now forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, plans set earlier in the year didn't include elements such as the Franklin Savings Bank's tubing park. "We are heartsick about that but we just didn’t have enough snow to work with," FSB's Anna Lyon said. "We will, however, have many other fun family events. It will still be a fun family day out."

Events begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10 and run until 3 p.m. There will be a hay bale maze on the lawn of the lawn of the FSB Western Mountain Financial Services building, sledding at the Narrow Gauge Drive In, a scavenger hunt out on the railroad trestle and horse wagon rides. Hot chocolate, popcorn and balloons will be available at FSB, while Big Sky Grill will host a cookie decorating event. Divine Inspirations will have snowman making and s'mores from noon to 3 p.m.

Free movies will be playing at Narrow Gauge Cinema from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theater will be offering Early Man, Jumanji and Peter Rabbit.

The Flying High Dogs will be putting on two performances with frisbees and their aerial hounds at the Train Depot parking lot at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Their appearance is sponsored by Kyes Insurance.

“People always look forward to this event as a cabin fever reliever,” said John Moore, of the Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Big Sky Grill.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Hay maze. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. At Franklin Savings Bank-Western Mountain Financial Services lawn, 198 Front Street, between the bank building and the parking lot.

Free movies at Narrow Gauge. 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The featured movies will be Early Man, Jumanji and Peter Rabbit.

Sledding at Narrow Gauge Drive In

Snowman-making and S’mores. 12 to 3 at Divine Inspirations

Hot chocolate, popcorn and balloons. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Franklin Savings Bank

Scavenger Hunt at the railroad trestle. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cookie Decorating. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Big Sky Grill

Horse Wagon Ride. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up and drop off in front of Franklin Savings Bank-Western Mountain Financial Services.

Flying High Dogs demo at Train Depot parking lot. 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.