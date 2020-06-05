Organizers planning modified Summer Fest 2020 for July 25

FARMINGTON - Organizers are planning to hold a modified version of Summer Fest in late July.

Noting that a summer festival had been held in downtown Farmington for 54 consecutive years, Susun Terese is planning to organize a version of Summer Fest on July 25, utilizing social distancing and face coverings, when appropriate. Summer Fest typically takes place on the fourth Saturday in July.

"With reasonable measures of social distancing and the diligent use of face coverings whenever prudent or requested, I believe we can create a simplified form of our traditional festival," Terese said.

The primary purpose of earlier iterations of the event, back when it was referred to as Midnight Madness, was to enhance business sales, with many shops staying open until midnight. Years later, the event shifted to Moonlight Madness, with stores with special sales staying open until 8 p.m.

"Summer Fest 2020 can return to a version of that model as we modify our event to account for the lamentable circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic," Terese said.

She is envisioning no indoor events this year, including the popular "Farmington’s Got Talent" show ("More time to hone your act for Summer Fest 2021," Terese said). Streets will be kept open to traffic, preventing large open spaces that could allow people to congregate, and some of the additions, such as races, petting zoos and bounce houses, will also not take place.

On the positive side, Terese said, musical performances from local artists in limited numbers could take place at several locations on Broadway, Main Street and in Meetinghouse Park.

"We can dress up the town with signs, balloons, flags, and flowers," Terese said. "We can arrange visual displays along the streets to create a feeling of cheerfulness and hope."

Merchants and businesses can have sidewalk sales and indoor specials while encouraging adherence to state mandates of social distancing to minimize COVID-19 transmission, Terese suggested.

"We can appeal to Farmington residents and citizens from surrounding areas to help merchants get back on their feet after months of closure, with little or no income. We can highlight and promote 'Support for Our Businesses,' inviting shoppers to make a special effort to come to town on that day and to buy local," Terese went on to say.

Farmington Underground has offered to host another Scavenger Hunt throughout the town; an event which does not violate any of the mandates for social distancing. It involves small family groups or cohesive teams working on their own and moving respectfully about the town, looking for clues. The event had been immensely successful last year, Terese noted, and it was among the only repeat events that could be safely held in 2020.

I believe it is possible to maintain our traditions while continuing to respect the seriousness of this pandemic," Terese said. "We have been practicing social distancing for months now. We are equipped with face masks. We are used to being respectful of one another's personal space and mindful of hygiene. Let us apply these principals throughout the summer and work together to help downtown businesses recover and prosper. Let us show up for Summer Fest with renewed courage and caring for our fellow citizens."

Terese called the festival an important moment for Farmington, in an unusual time: "It is a different time - a highly unusual time. Things will be vastly different. We can handle that. The joyful community spirit that Summer Fest brings to downtown Farmington will carry us through to whatever shows up next."