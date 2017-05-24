Origin USA finds new home in downtown Farmington

FARMINGTON - A local business got the green light from board members Tuesday night to apply for an expansion grant that could potentially bring 18 new jobs to the area.

Origin Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, LLC owned by Peter Roberts, manufactures sporting apparel used for combat sports. Roberts and his relatively small crew of staff members weave their own fabric using cotton shipped from Tennessee before piecing and stitching together everything from Gis- the BJJ uniform- to duffel bags and cargo shorts. The company is currently based out of Industry, in a factory that Roberts helped build himself, but the large machinery required for the job coupled with an increase in demand, is quickly out growing its home.

"It's one of the world's fastest growing sports and we are the only domestic manufacturing company north of Brazil," Roberts told board members.

With the approval of selectmen, the Franklin County native is now applying for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant under the Economic Development Program. An additional $600,000 in loans and credit will secure a new location for Origin, occupying the Skane LTD building at 125 High Street as well as covering the costs of additional machinery and job training for 18 new employees. If everything goes as planned, Roberts hopes to be moved in and settled before Origin's annual training camp held in August. The camp, in its sixth year, brings more than 100 people from around the world, which Roberts said he hopes to incorporate into an opening ceremony for the factory's new location.

"This is really the highest and best fit for this money. It's not easy to be in manufacturing and I'm really impressed," Code Enforcement Officer J. Stevens Kaiser said. Kaiser has been supporting Roberts throughout the application process, which is due this Friday.

"It's really what we want and need, what the state wants and needs, and what the Economic Development Program wants and needs," Kaiser said.

Selectmen gave Roberts their encouragement, saying they appreciate the ambition he has put into bringing manufacturing back to the area.

More information on a ribbon cutting ceremony to come.