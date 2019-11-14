OSHA inspecting four employers following Sept. 16 explosion

FARMINGTON - Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened inspections into four employers following the Sept. 16 explosion at 313 Farmington Falls Road, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

OSHA opened inspections into LEAP Inc., the nonprofit that utilized the office building that was destroyed in the blast, and Cornerstone Plumbing and Heating, on Sept. 16; CN Brown on Sept. 17; and Techno Metal Post Maine LLC on Sept. 19. According to an OSHA spokesperson, all four inspections are currently ongoing, with the federal agency attempting to determine which safety and health standards apply to the incident and whether or not the employers complied with those standards.

Cornerstone and CN Brown are based out of Farmington, as was LEAP until the explosion forced them to relocate to Wilton. Techno Metal Post Maine is out of Manchester. According to the OSHA spokesperson, all three businesses had worked at the site.

Part of the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA is responsible for employee safety in the private sector and federal workplaces.

OSHA did not have an estimated completion date for the four ongoing inspections, the spokesperson said, but the agency has up to six months to complete an inspection after one is initiated. While the specifics of ongoing inspections can't be discussed, the final outcome will be made public.

According to information previously released by the State Fire Marshal's Office, a leak in a buried fuel line enabled propane to leak into the two-story building at 313 Farmington Falls Road. The structure, a newly-renovated office building, housed the administrative and training facilities of LEAP Inc.

The building exploded on the morning of Sept. 16, as a Farmington Fire Rescue crew was investigating a report of a gas smell within the building. Several firefighters and one LEAP employee, maintenance supervisor Larry Lord, were badly injured in the blast. Capt. Michael Bell, 68, was killed. The blast destroyed the building as well as several nearby structures, displacing roughly 30 people.

Investigators have not yet indicated what caused the leak in the buried line or what sparked the explosion. The State Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday that there were no updates to report in regards to the investigation.

Capt. Bell's family has retained an attorney to investigate the incident.