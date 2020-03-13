OSHA issues fines for LEAP, Techno Metal Post Maine

FARMINGTON - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued fines for LEAP, Inc. and Techno Metal Post Maine LLC earlier this month, in each case citing a serious violation of the general safety and health provisions of the agency's regulations.

LEAP, or Life Enrichment Advancing People, owned the newly-renovated office building at 313 Farmington Falls Road that was destroyed in an explosion on Sept. 16, 2019. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, bollards were installed by Techno Metal Post Maine to protect an air conditioning unit a few days prior to the explosion, with one of those bollards' auger heads severing a buried propane line. Investigators believe that propane then entered the building's basement.

The building exploded on the morning of Sept. 16, as a Farmington Fire Rescue crew was investigating a report of a gas smell within the building. Several firefighters and one LEAP employee, maintenance supervisor Larry Lord, were badly injured in the blast and Capt. Michael Bell, 68, was killed. All of the injured firefighters have since left the hospital, while Lord - who was recently honored by the American Red Cross for evacuating the building prior to the explosion - was transferred out of Massachusetts General Hospital to a rehabilitation hospital last month.

The blast destroyed the building as well as several nearby structures, displacing roughly 30 people.

In the days following the explosion, OSHA opened inspections into four entities: LEAP, Techno Metal Post Maine, CN Brown and Cornerstone Plumbing and Heating. Previously, an OSHA spokesperson indicated that the latter three businesses had worked at the site.

Part of the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA is responsible for employee safety in the private sector and federal workplaces. The agency has up to six months to complete an inspection after one is initiated.

LEAP and Techno Metal Post Maine were both fined under the same provision of the "general safety and health provisions," namely 1926.20(b)(2) which states: Such programs shall provide for frequent and regular inspections of the job sites, materials, and equipment to be made by competent persons designated by the employers. The violations were classified as "serious," generating fines of $12,145 and $4,048 for LEAP and Techno Metal Post Maine, respectively.

LEAP and Techno Metal Post Maine have until April 17 to either pay or contest the fines.

Inspections on Cornerstone and CN Brown remain open, according to OSHA's website.