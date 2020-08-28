FARMINGTON - An opportunity to once again enjoy the thrill of the theater will present itself this weekend as "Our Town" comes to town.

Sponsored by ArtsFarmington and directed by local music teacher Ethan Wright, the production includes all the bells and whistles of a typical play, and then some.

The Thornton Wilder play portrays the lives of two families living in an early 1900s New Hampshire. The Pulitzer Prize winning play is known to be an American classic, using simplistic props and scenery to explore complex issues of life and death. Wright wrote original music to accompany the production, and the small cast of 12 built the mobile scenery themselves.

Running lines, taking cues and handling props were all familiar practices for the actors. Doing it all in the cooling late-August air was not.

"It's been getting pretty cold by 8 p.m.," actress Kyla Wheeler said.

Wheeler performs as the mother of the Gibbs family, and said it was a new experience performing outdoors. The setting was less of a transition, however, compared to the need to wear a mask and microphone. Following health safety guidelines, "Our Town" is performed in masks, and as socially distant as possible.

Wheeler said the time period that the play takes place in lent itself well to social distancing. Even in the original script the characters usually keep some distance from one another. The play utilized the amphitheater at Abbott Park for two nights of performances, then will shift to Titcomb Mountain for Saturday evening and Sunday matinee shows. Both locations allow for plenty of social distancing between audience members.

Theaters everywhere are feeling a hit from the effects of COVID-19. As Wheeler pointed out, so much about performing relies on community; when the community is compromised, so is everything else.

"People are trying to find ways to be safe about it."

"Our Town" is sold out for Friday evening. To purchase a ticket for Saturday evening show or Sunday matinee, call Ethan Wright at 890-5730. Pre-registration is required, as are face masks. Tickets are $10. Saturday evening's show will take place at 6 p.m. at Titcomb Mountain, and Sunday's show will take place at 2 p.m.

Watch the trailer for Our Town with original Music by Ethan Wright here.