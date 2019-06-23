Nesting female loon. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Loon relaxes during nesting duty. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Loon straightens his feathers after a dive. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Notice the brow ridge (angled forehead). This is how you can sex loons. Females have smooth heads, are smaller, and can't yodel. Males and females have identical plumage and both care for the young. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Golden hour swim. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Phoebe babies the day before they fledged. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Ornamental chives. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A snapping turtle heads back from whence it came. Not so the next day when I waited for another one to frolic in a puddle in the road in the pouring rain. Watch out, they're out and about. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
The eyes have it. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A pair of young bucks were as surprised to see me as I was to see them while kayaking. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Deer at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Cedar Waxwing eating quince flowers in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Northern Crescent butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Viceroy butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Indigo Bunting at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Buttercups as far as you can see. Today's hail did not seem to damage them. (Jane Knox)
They make a beautiful golden rug and if it weren't for the swarming insects I'd take a nap. (Jane Knox)
Petunias, the most hardy summer flowers, already everywhere in flower boxes and gardens. (Jane Knox)
My weed wacker. (Jane Knox)
Lupines spell SUMMERTIME in Maine. (Joe Hall)
Guess who? The pileated woodpecker is the largest woodpecker in Maine. (Joe Hall)
(Joe Hall)
The old watchful woodchuck. (Joe Hall)