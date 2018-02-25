Outdoor-based preschool opening in New Sharon

NEW SHARON - A new preschool with a new school of thought will be opening on York Hill Road this summer, offering children and their families an opportunity to unplug from the busyness of typical day to day life.

Once the licensing process is complete, Muddy Boots Nature Preschool will be opening its doors to eight children who's families are looking for a different approach to the early stages of learning. The preschool will follow the practices of a Forest School- keeping the kids outdoors for the majority of the day.

"Having my kids has been the spark for all of this," founder Amanda Ripa said. "I've seen first hand how important it is to incorporate the natural world into their learning. My daughter truly thrives when she is outside. This just seemed like the next step."

Having her own children to observe has been hugely helpful in determining what she finds important and necessary at the school. Ripa describes her daughter as a "wild child," and said when she thinks about her being in a traditional school setting- indoors and sedentary most of the day- it doesn't match up.

"I want her to be able to move her body the way she needs to, and to be building a connection to nature that is lifelong," she said.

Establish a love of nature at an early age, Ripa says, and you most likely will raise a person who cares about taking care of the environment.

Ripa is a Fairfield native. When her in-laws settled on York Hill Road to start a sheep farm, the Ripas weren't far behind- responding to a desire to be closer to the lakes, rivers, fields and forests they felt most comfortable in.

"One of my first memories is of standing knee deep in a pond and just grabbing at bull frogs all around me. I had this amazing kindergarten teacher who brought us to the pond and let us explore. She was so comfortable with just letting us find what we were interested in," Ripa said.

That early introduction to the science of the natural world led Ripa to a life of work in the Environmental Sciences. Working with the Environmental Protection Agency and eventually the Portland Water District, Ripa said her adult life has not changed much from that moment of standing in the middle of a pond.

"I've spent most of the years of my adult life wading into some stream or river or lake," she said.

After graduating with a Bachelors in Environmental Science, Ripa went on to get her masters in education, eventually landing a job as a science teacher at Messalonskee Middle School.

That bullfrog memory not only introduced Ripa to her life passion, but also stands as the foundation to her curriculum at Muddy Boots.

"It's called an emergent curriculum. It basically builds off of what the kids are interested in, based on what's happening around them in the natural world," she explained.

While nature-based schools are beginning to pop up around the United States, the idea first developed in Sweden in the 1950s. The teaching and learning style quickly took hold and spread across Europe, where most Forest Schools are found today. Ripa hopes to replicate those schools, looking to the established Juniper Hill School in Alna for inspiration. She said she also hopes to become a resource some day for others who want to incorporate more outdoor learning into their curriculum.

Ripa said this part of the state seemed like a perfect place to offer a Forest School.

"People in this area are outside a lot and really value the natural resources we have. They appreciate nature and recreation, and I think they want their kids to appreciate those things too," she said.

For more information on Muddy Boots Nature Preschool click here. Click here to support Ripa's efforts in opening the doors to her school.