Ovens on at Frost Glassworks

FARMINGTON - There was a time in Matthew Frost's life when he aspired to be the best glass blower in the region, and at the rate he was going, he could have been.

"I've had to change what I need from glass. It's what I do, it's not who I am," Frost said.

The commitment level for someone to really master the art is intensive, he said, and it got to a point 15 years ago where he chose a different direction.

Even still, to the average eye, Frost appears to be a master.

His Fairbanks Road studio was built in 2001, alongside his parent's business- Frost Antiques. Similar in style to a sap house, the one-room building is designed to move the extreme heat up and out. Frost's propane ovens run at 2100 degrees, and for the six to eight weeks of the year that he works, they don't get turned off. It takes a full week for them to heat up to the temperature needed to melt glass.

"It's unlike any other material. It has its own life and energy and you have to be so focused and attentive to it. You can't procrastinate. You can't set it down and walk away and get back to it next week," Frost said.

The satisfaction of seeing a project through, start to finish, all at once is part of why Frost was drawn to the hand craft. After taking an apprenticeship position at a small factory in Massachusetts, Frost figured he would try it out for a couple of weeks before deciding if this was the art he wanted to pursue. He ended up staying at the business for five years, eventually becoming the head glass blower.

When he first moved back to Farmington and built his studio, he was producing enough lamp shades, wine glasses and ornaments to supply more than 75 shops along the East Coast. For a while it was working. He was earning a living from being an artist. But when the economy crashed, so did many of the small businesses who had carried his pieces.

"I had to decide what to do. So I kept it on the side, and it's a lot more fun as a part time job than a job where you're trying to make a mortgage payment," Frost said.

Now Frost sells exclusively out of the antique store, which he has also gotten more involved with as the years have gone by.

"I know everybody that comes in to buy one. It's fun to think that there's an ornament or cup in a lot of houses in Maine," he said.

Selling antiques and creating pieces that will someday be antiques is part of the fun for Frost.

"I look forward to when it's not about me or the product, but about its existence," he said.