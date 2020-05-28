Oxford man killed in Weld crash

WELD - An Oxford man was killed in a crash on Mill Street yesterday, after his motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve.

According to the Maine State Police, Thomas Owens, 56 of Oxford, was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle while traveling northbound on Mill Street, a portion of Route 142, when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle as he was going around a curve. Owens died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to a post to the MSP Facebook page. The Oxford man was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Maine State Police Troop C responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. Assisting at the scene was Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine Forest Service and Weld Fire Department.

The crash remains under the investigation by the state police.