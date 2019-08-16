Parade brings a year of holidays to the Phillips Old Home Days

PHILLIPS - Local organizations, businesses and residents brought their typical sense of eclectic fun to the annual Old Home Days parade Friday evening, fully buying into the theme of 'My Favorite Holiday.'

The boom of Bob Beal's cannon signaled the start of the parade, which is sponsored by the Phillips/Strong Lions Club. As usual, turnout along the parade route was heavy as the crowd cheered their favorite floats and children scrambled to dodge water balloons and pick up candy.

Tomorrow's events include the sixth annual Cancer Remembrance Walk at 8 a.m., with registration opening at 7:30 a.m. at the former Skowhegan Savings Bank. All proceeds will go to a local resident that is battling cancer. Other organized activities include the Paul G. Whittemore road race at 9 a.m., with registration in front of the library, and the annual bicycle race at 11 a.m., in memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe.

Also Saturday is the lumbering competition at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the Indulge Salon & Spa on Route 4. Events will include the bucksaw, the dot-split, the cross-cut and more. This year's honored lumberman is Ben Mitchell, who began working at the family farm on Tory Hill out of the 8th grade. Mitchell now works with wood to create furniture for his family. The lumbering competition is made possible by the Narrow Gauge Rider's ATV club.

That night, the Class of '69, 50-year alumni "Prom Night" event will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday evening. The no-alcohol, adult-only event will feature DJ D-James spinning tunes.

On Sunday, the Frog Jumping Contest will be held on main Street in front of The Local Bull at 10 a.m. Participants must bring their own frog; any size will do. Bob Parker's annual Children's Parade will be held on Main Street at 11 a.m. unless it's raining, in which case it will be held at the PACC.

The annual Donnie Fournier Memorial Truck Pull will be held at noon at the Northwoods Pulling Track on Route 4.

The Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad will be making runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16 to 18, and nighttime "lantern" runs at 8:30 and 9 p.m. A Civil War reenactment will take place during the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. runs on Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 17

6 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Breakfast with the Sandy River Flying Club

- Held at The Lindbergh Airport on Route 4

- Airplane rides by Morgan Aviation from 8:00AM – Sunset

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

8 a.m. - Annual Cancer Remembrance Walk

- Registration at former Skowhegan Savings Bank beginning at 7:30AM

- Donations accepted. ALL proceeds will go to a local resident battling cancer

- FMI please contact Yolanda Smith at 639-3963

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Open House at The Phillips Historical Society

9 a.m. - Annual Lumbering Competition

- Event held in the parking lot of Indulge Salon & Spa on Route 4

- All ages welcome! Contests include bucksaw, dot-split, cross-cut & more

- FMI please contact Tim Arms at 639-2025

- Event made possible by Northwoods Pulling Track

9 a.m. - Paul G. Whittemore Road Race

- Event held on Main Street (in front of Phillips Library)

- Register early in front of the Phillips Library

- All ages are welcome to join in on the fun

- Entry fees of $1 to $5 depending on age

- Event made possible by Bruce Manzer Hot Mix Plant

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Flower Show Viewing

- Shadagee Apartment Community Room

10 a.m. - Phillips Public Library Thrift Shop & Book Sale

- Event will be held indoors during Library hours

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Train Rides

11 a.m. - Annual Bicycle Race

- Register early in front of The Phillips Public Library

- Ages 1-17 welcome

- Event sponsored by Marcus Rowe & Lisa Hill

- In memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe

12 p.m. - Horse Pulling

- Horse pulls held at North Franklin Park

- Event made possible by Tuttle’s Auto Sales of New Sharon

3 p.m. - Bathtub Races – Toothaker Pond

- FMI call Jodi Schroeder at 639-2338

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - "Class of '69 - 50th Year Alumni" Prom Night with D-James DJ

- no alcohol/adults only at the PACC

Sunday, Aug. 18

6 a.m. – 11 a.m. - Breakfast with The Sandy River Flying Club

- Held at The Lindbergh Airport on Route 4

- Airplane rides by Morgan Aviation from 8:00AM – 3 PM

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

9 a.m. - Annual Chicken Shoot

- Event held at North Franklin Park

- FMI call Dan at 639-1011

- Event sponsored by Edmunds’ Market

10 a.m. - Frog Jumping Contest

- Event held on Main Street (in front of The Local Bull)

- Bring your own frog, any size will do

- Event made possible by The Local Bull

11 a.m. - Bob Parker’s Annual Children’s Parade

- Event held on Main Street; if raining it will be at the Phillips Area Community Center

- All drawings will be held after The Children’s Parade

- Sponsored by the White Elephant

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Train Rides

- Train rides will occur on the hour

11 a.m. - Northwoods annual Donnie Fournier Memorial Truck Pulls

- Northwoods Pulling Track is located on Route 4

- Truck pulls will begin at 12:00PM, registration begins at 11:00AM

- ALL proceeds raised will go to benefit local charities

- Event is sponsored by Northwoods Pull Track & Mud Runs

Noon - Dennis McLaughlin Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

- 11 a.m. registration. There is a small cash buy in, draw for partners and cash prizes!

- Event sponsored by North Franklin Horseshoe Club

- Event held at North Franklin Park

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Open House @ The Phillips Historical Society

1 p.m. - Duck Derby

- Watch your duck from the bridge in town

- Ducks may be purchased at The Phillips Public Library during regular hours

- Event sponsored by The Phillips Public Library