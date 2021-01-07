Parent arrested after disturbance at Strong Elementary

STRONG - Law enforcement officers responded to a call from Strong Elementary School on Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

At 8:12 a.m. Principal Brenda Dwiggins called 911 reporting that a parent of one of the school's students was agitated. The parent, Christian Richards, 27, of Strong, was reportedly banging on the windows of the building and demanding that staff members let him in. According to Lt. David St. Laurent, who was one of several officers to respond, Richards had also made threats of bodily harm to staff members. Officials arrived at the scene roughly 7 minutes after Dwiggins placed the call.

Dwiggins also made the decision to put the school in lockdown, with students and staff sheltering in place as the situation was handled. Responding FCSO personnel were able to secure Richards and clear the scene within in an hour. Law enforcement at the scene included St. Laurent, Lt. David Rackliffe, Det. Stephen Charles, deputies Tyler Gray and Brian McCormick and Trooper Jed Malcore.

Richards was arrested by Charles on the charge of terrorizing at the school, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor terrorizing relating to alleged threats made to staff members. He has a criminal history according to St. Laurent.