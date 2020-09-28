Parents voice concern over ‘unfair’ treatment among student scheduling

FARMINGTON - Local parents in the Regional School Unit 9 district voiced concern this week after finding out that some students are being allowed to attend class in-person five days a week. Most students that are attending class at school are utilizing a hybrid model implemented by board which alternates days of in-person and remote learning.

The hybrid model was chosen as the safest option for handling COVID-19 regulations. The alternating schedules allows class sizes to be significantly reduced, allowing for appropriate social distancing and easier management of health safety expectations. But the scattered schedule has proved difficult for parents who are scrambling to find childcare, support their at home learners, and maintain employment.

"I was one of the parents that wanted the full time school model, so when the hybrid plan was announced I wasn't happy," Christine Carrier said.

Carrier has three children in RSU 9, and while she said the school year is going okay so far, she knows a lot of parents who are struggling. Carrier started a Facebook group for parents and other community members invested in the district and said there were a lot of people upset when they heard about the "special treatment" being given to specific students.

"I just don't think it's right. School is not childcare," Carrier said. "And it isn't Walmart."

Superintendent Tina Meserve said that she is making exceptions for the children of "a small handful" of employees, mainly due to a significant lack of teachers in their specialized area. All of the employees are Special Education Ed Techs - a position for which the district currently has 22 openings for. By law, Meserve said the district would have had to cover two-thirds of their pay if they had taken a leave of absence due to lack of childcare.

"I'm pleased that I could offer them this," she said. "I have 500 employees. Just like other employers, my job is to work with my employees."

Meserve said she gave the entire RSU 9 staff the opportunity to meet with her with any concerns relating to changes due to COVID-19. She only had a small group reach out to her with her requests, things such as specific Personal Protection Equipment, avoiding certain areas of duty, and the requests regarding student schedules.

"I couldn't offer this to everybody, but I was able to offer it to the few people that came to me," she said.